UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Chief Says No Plans To Deorbit ISS After Service Life Expires In 2025

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 07:02 PM

Roscosmos Chief Says No Plans to Deorbit ISS After Service Life Expires in 2025

Russia's potential withdrawal from the International Space Station (ISS) upon expiry of service-life in 2025 does not necessarily entail removal from orbit, Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Russia's potential withdrawal from the International Space Station (ISS) upon expiry of service-life in 2025 does not necessarily entail removal from orbit, Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Tuesday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Monday that Russia might quit the project in 2025 and ultimately launch a national orbital station. According to Borisov, the international station's structures are so worn out that they can cause a "disaster."

"We are not discussing scrapping the ISS in 2025. We rather discuss the possibility of our gradual withdrawal from this project and the creation of a new national orbital station," Rogozin said on Facebook.

Roscosmos specified that Russia will make the final decision on exiting the ISS after 2024, depending on the condition of the international station and the progress of the Russian station.

The ISS was launched by Russia, Canada, Japan and the United States, as well as member states of the European Space Agency, back in 1998. The possible extension of its service-life until 2028-2030 is the subject of multi-party talks at the moment. In early April, ISS Russian Segment Flight Director Vladimir Solovyov said that the station could remain operational until 2030.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Canada Facebook Progress Vladimir Putin Japan United States April From

Recent Stories

SSSD enhances social responsibility with 9 initiat ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims lives of 31 people as 2,025 new ..

21 minutes ago

Boeing extends retirement age for CEO Calhoun to a ..

2 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

3 seconds ago

Prime Minister directs Malik Amin Aslam to represe ..

4 seconds ago

Development in science, technology imperative for ..

6 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.