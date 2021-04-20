Roscosmos Chief Says No Plans to Deorbit ISS After Service Life Expires in 2025

Russia's potential withdrawal from the International Space Station (ISS) upon expiry of service-life in 2025 does not necessarily entail removal from orbit, Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Russia's potential withdrawal from the International Space Station (ISS) upon expiry of service-life in 2025 does not necessarily entail removal from orbit, Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Tuesday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Monday that Russia might quit the project in 2025 and ultimately launch a national orbital station. According to Borisov, the international station's structures are so worn out that they can cause a "disaster."

"We are not discussing scrapping the ISS in 2025. We rather discuss the possibility of our gradual withdrawal from this project and the creation of a new national orbital station," Rogozin said on Facebook.

Roscosmos specified that Russia will make the final decision on exiting the ISS after 2024, depending on the condition of the international station and the progress of the Russian station.

The ISS was launched by Russia, Canada, Japan and the United States, as well as member states of the European Space Agency, back in 1998. The possible extension of its service-life until 2028-2030 is the subject of multi-party talks at the moment. In early April, ISS Russian Segment Flight Director Vladimir Solovyov said that the station could remain operational until 2030.