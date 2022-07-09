Roscosmos Chief Says No Plans to Talk With NASA Head Until Sanctions on Company Lifted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday that he did not intend to discuss anything with NASA chief Bill Nelson until the sanctions from the agency's enterprises are lifted.

"There is nothing to talk about.

Let the sanctions be lifted first," Rogozin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that Nelson wanted to talk over phone with him.

According to the official, the NASA head wanted to hold talks after Russian cosmonauts took photos with the flag of the Luhansk People's Republic on the ISS.