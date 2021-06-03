UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Chief To Soon Hold Phone Talks With New Head Of NASA

Thu 03rd June 2021

Roscosmos Chief to Soon Hold Phone Talks With New Head of NASA

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, announced on Thursday he would hold a phone conversation with the new NASA chief in the coming days

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, announced on Thursday he would hold a phone conversation with the new NASA chief in the coming days.

Rogozin made this announcement, as he tried on the role of a Sputnik output editor at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

