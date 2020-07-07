Roscosmos Chief's Adviser Safronov Denies Treason Charges
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:48 PM
Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, denied on Tuesday his guilt in handing classified defense information to NATO, a Sputnik correspondent reported from a district court in Moscow
"I do not admit guilt," Safronov said, as he entered the courtroom.
The court is now to make a decision on pre-trial restrictions.