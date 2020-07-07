UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Chief's Adviser Safronov Denies Treason Charges

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:48 PM

Roscosmos Chief's Adviser Safronov Denies Treason Charges

Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, denied on Tuesday his guilt in handing classified defense information to NATO, a Sputnik correspondent reported from a district court in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, denied on Tuesday his guilt in handing classified defense information to NATO, a Sputnik correspondent reported from a district court in Moscow.

"I do not admit guilt," Safronov said, as he entered the courtroom.

The court is now to make a decision on pre-trial restrictions.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia From Court

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

34 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

35 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

49 minutes ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews preparations and proto ..

1 hour ago

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.