MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, denied on Tuesday his guilt in handing classified defense information to NATO, a Sputnik correspondent reported from a district court in Moscow.

"I do not admit guilt," Safronov said, as he entered the courtroom.

The court is now to make a decision on pre-trial restrictions.