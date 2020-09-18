Roscosmos Confirms Ammonia Leak at Us Segment of ISS, Says There Is No Threat to Crew

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Russian state space corporation (Roscosmos) confirmed to Sputnik that a small leak of ammonia had been detected at the International Space Station (ISS) and there is no threat to its crew members.

"A small leak of ammonia at the US segment of the ISS has no impact on the safety of the station and the crew, and does not influence the work of the Russian segment of the ISS," a spokesperson for Roscosmos said on Friday.