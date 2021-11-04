Roscosmos Confirms Date of First Russian Spacewalk in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The first spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts in 2022 is planned for January 19, Russia's Roscosmos confirmed in its official magazine, published on the state corporation's website.

"01.19. The spacewalk of Anton Shkaplerov and Petr Dubrov under the EVA-51 program for laying cables between nodal module Prichal and (module) Nauka for the purpose of their integration," the notice reads.

The second spacewalk is planned for January 27, and the third, in which German astronaut Matthias Maurer will take part, on February 2, Roscosmos added.

The Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) consists of five modules, with the latest addition being the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. The launch of the Prichal module to the station is scheduled for November 24. The new module has five ports for receiving either manned or cargo ships, as well as other modules. In January-February 2022, Prichal is expected to be fully connected to the ISS.