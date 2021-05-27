Roscosmos Confirms Postponement of Soyuz Rocket Launch at Vostochny Spaceport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The launch of the Soyuz carrier rocket with OneWeb spacecraft from the Vostochny cosmodrome has been postponed for a reserve date, Russian space agency Roscosmos confirmed to Sputnik.

A source at the cosmodrome earlier told Sputnik that a failure in the automatics of the launch complex had been registered in one of the Soyuz systems, and therefore the launch was postponed for a day, and to correct the error, the oxidizer would need to be drained.

"We confirm the transfer to a reserve date," Roscosmos said.