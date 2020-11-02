UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Confirms Russia Plans To Send 2 Modules To ISS In April, September 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russia plans to send two new modules to the International Space Station (ISS) in late April and September 2021, Vladimir Daneyev, deputy director of Roscosmos' manned space programs department, confirmed on Monday.

In late September, a space industry source told Sputnik that Russia planned to send two new modules to the ISS in April and September 2021, first time in 11 years.

"The launch date of the [multipurpose laboratory] module Nauka is tentatively, the end of April, but we will now look at the flight program in order to take it to the station most comfortably, because it should fly for about a week," Daneyev said during a meeting dedicated to 20th anniversary of the ISS manned flight in manned mode, which was broadcast on YouTube.

He added that the launch of the Prichal nodal module was scheduled for September 2021.

"Now we are planning to launch it in September, tentatively," Daneyev said.

Currently, the Russian segment of the ISS includes five modules: functional cargo block Zarya (created with US funding and launched in 1998), service module Zvezda (2000), docking module Pirs (2001), and small research modules Poisk (2009) and Rassvet (2010).

