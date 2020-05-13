UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Confirms Signing Contract For NASA Astronaut's Flight To Space Station

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos confirmed the signing of a contract with NASA for the flight of an astronaut on board Russia's Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) and back, but did not disclose the contract's worth.

Earlier, NASA spokeswoman Stephanie Schierholz told Sputnik that the United States would pay Russia over $90 million for the astronaut's flight.

"Today, a contract was signed for the transportation of one American astronaut to the ISS on the Russian manned spacecraft Soyuz MS in the fall of 2020. We do not disclose the amount of the contract, as this is a commercial secret," Roscosmos told Sputnik.

