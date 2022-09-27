UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Continues To Show 'Excellent Support' For Integrated Crew Flights - NASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 04:50 AM

Roscosmos Continues to Show 'Excellent Support' for Integrated Crew Flights - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The Russian space agency Roscosmos is committed to meeting its international commitments and continues to support the integrated crew in space, John Maldonado, International Space Station (ISS) manager at NASA's Johnson Space Center, said.

"As expected, we were able to interface with Mr. (Roscosmos chief Yuri) Borisov during the launch campaign. He made it very clear that Roscosmos is committed to meeting all their international commitments. He made it also very clear that they are ready to continue supporting the integrated crew," Maldonado said during a press conference on Monday.

Maldonado said Roscosmos is showing "excellent support" during the last launch campaign and NASA expects that support to continue in the future.

In July, Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on cross-flights of cosmonauts and astronauts to the ISS.

As part of the agreement, the only female cosmonaut at Roscosmos, Anna Kikina, will fly to the ISS on the US-made Crew Dragon spacecraft while US astronaut Francisco Rubio just flew on the Russian-made Soyuz MS-22 spaceship.

The agreement provides for two more flights of Russian and US spacecraft with international crews in 2023 and 2024.

