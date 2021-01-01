Roscosmos Creates Unified Lunar Exploration Program - Rogozin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Russia's state space agency Roscosmos has created a unified lunar exploration program, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin, who will head the initiative, said on Thursday.

"This year, literally just before the New Year, we decided to create a special unified program for lunar research ...

We have a special directorate at Roscosmos, I personally head it in order to control all the nuances, all elements of the preparation for lunar research. I believe that these are extremely important and, in fact, new tasks and prospects for our manned astronautics," Rogozin said in a video address to the crew of the International Space Station.

Russia plans to send a lunar landing station Luna 25 to the Moon in 2021, and another orbiting lunar station Luna 26 in 2024. Luna 27 landing station will be launched in 2025.