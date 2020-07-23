Roscosmos Decides to Create Hydrogen Engine to Boost Capacity of Angara Rocket

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian space agency Roscosmos has decided to develop a hydrogen engine for the Angara rocket, which will make it possible to heighten the launch-vehicle's capacity and, in the future, to make a rocket with reusable stages, the state corporation's press service told Sputnik.

"Yes, such a decision was made," Roscosmos said.

Last week, the state corporation said that it was planning to speed up development of Angara-A5V launch vehicle of heightened capacity whose engine uses hydrogen. Thanks to hydrogen engines, the Angara rocket is supposed to lift 37 tonnes of payload into low earth orbit, instead of some 20 tonnes, the regular payload of Angara-A5.

It is planned to develop a rocket with reusable stages ” Angara-A5MV ” on the basis of Angara-A5V.