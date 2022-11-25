Roscosmos Delays Spacewalk of Russian Cosmonauts on ISS Due to Spacesuit Problem

Russia's Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Friday its decision to suspend preparations for a spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopiev and Dmitry Petelin on the International Space Station (ISS) due to malfunction in one of the spacesuits

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Russia's Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Friday its decision to suspend preparations for a spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopiev and Dmitry Petelin on the International Space Station (ISS) due to malfunction in one of the spacesuits.

"During testing of spacesuits for a spacewalk, a malfunction of the cooling system pumps in one of the spacesuits was detected. It has been decided to stop preparations for the spacewalk," the space agency said.

Roscosmos will schedule the next spacewalk when the malfunctioning systems are identified and rectified.

Prokopiev and Petelin had been scheduled to disconnect an electric cable between an additional radiator and a "Rassvet" ("Dawn") module, dismantle a cover plug from the radiator and open four locks, with which it is attached to the module.

After that, another cosmonaut, Anna Kikina was supposed to carry the radiator to the "Nauka" ("Science") module with an ERA manipulator, controlling it from the inside of the station. Prokopiev and Petelin were expected to observe the operation.

On August 17, a spacewalk of Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev was finished earlier than scheduled due to malfunctioning battery in Artemyev's spacesuit. Their spacewalk lasted slightly more than four hours, while the initial plan provided for seven. They successfully returned to the ISS and after fixing all the problems with the suits commenced another spacewalk on September 2.