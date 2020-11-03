Roscosmos Delays Submission Date for Soyuz-5 Rocket Project for Second Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The submission of a draft project of Russia's new Soyuz-5 rocket has been postponed until June 30 of 2021, according to information published by Russian space corporation Roscosmos on the site of government procurement.

The corporation has not commented on the reasons for the delay.

Roscosmos Head Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday that Russia and Kazakhstan had signed a contract on the construction of the launch site for Soyuz-5, though initially it had been planned to start in late 2017.

On October 30, 2019, Roscosmos delayed the project's submission date for one year.

Russia began to develop the Soyuz-5 rocket in 2016 to replace the Zenit rocket, which Russia had imported from Ukraine. Roscosmos signed a contract worth 61.2 billion ($766.8 million) with Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, which should develop and test Soyuz-5 by 2024. Roscosmos is planning to launch the Soyuz-5 twice a year until 2036.