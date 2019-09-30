Roscosmos Discards Ether Satellite System Project Over Lack of Investment - Document

Russian State Space Cooperation Roscosmos has asked the government to remove a project on creating a satellite communications system, known as Ether, from the national program Digital Economy due to lack of funds, according to a protocol of a working group acquired by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russian State Space Cooperation Roscosmos has asked the government to remove a project on creating a satellite communications system, known as Ether, from the national program Digital Economy due to lack of funds, according to a protocol of a working group acquired by Sputnik.

"Due to lack of financial resources ...

Roscosmos State Corporation suggests excluding the global satellite communication system from the Digital Economy of Russian Federation national program," the protocol said.

The project was included in the program in 2017 and was to be financed on a public-private basis and produce a communications system consisting of 288 satellites.

According to Roscosmos, the project required 500 billion rubles ($7.7 billion) instead of the predicted 299 billions. In 2018, the only potential investor, VEB.RF state development corporation, declined to finance the project.