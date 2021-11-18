Roscosmos Discusses Prospects of Creating Weather Satellite for Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Pakistan will be able to acquire a custom made weather satellite from Russia if talks with representatives of a Pakistani company yield expected results, Harun Karchaev, deputy director general of the Lavochkin Science and Production Association (LSPA), a part of Roscosmos space agency, said, adding that he already held initial talks concerning such project at the Dubai Airshow, Roscosmos said on Thursday.

"With representatives of one of the Pakistani companies, we discussed the possibility of developing a spacecraft to monitor meteorologic conditions in the interests of Pakistan," Roscosmos said.

The LSPA delegation held a number of meetings with potential customers in Dubai, according to the agency.

The negotiations agenda included the prospects for cooperation in the delivery of services for the launch of nanospace and microcosmic spacecrafts using the Fregat upper stage, as well as the Karat space-based platform in the interests of the customer.

Karchaev also held talks with the Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Musin, on the possibility of cooperation in the space technology development.

The International Aviation and Space Exhibition Dubai Airshow 2021 is a biennial airshow, involving more than 1,200 companies from 148 countries.