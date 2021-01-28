UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Enterprise Completes Tests Of Plasma Generator For Waste Disposal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Roscosmos Enterprise Completes Tests of Plasma Generator for Waste Disposal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Keldysh Research Center, a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned Roscosmos space corporation, has completed tests of a plasma generator designed to incinerate trash and remelt high purity materials, among other things, Roscosmos' press service said on Thursday.

"We have completed tests of the RG-100 plasma generator.

Specialists at the Keldysh center have developed the RG-100 electric arc heater (plasma generator) of the average power of 30-40 kilowatts, with an output gas temperature of up to 5500 Kelvin [9440 degrees Fahrenheit], to use it in the development of new technologies for rocket and space technology, as well as in various industries," the agency said in a statement.

According to Roscosmos, the plasma generator can be used, in particular, for the neutralization and disposal of waste, as well as for remelting refractory and high purity materials.

