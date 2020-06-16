Roscosmos Enterprise Tests New Ion Thrust Engine for Spacecraft

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Keldysh Research Center, a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned Roscosmos space corporation, has conducted tests of the new ID-200 KR ion thrust engine designed for spacecraft, Roscosmos' press service said on Tuesday.

The engine generates a jet thrust by an ionized gas, accelerated to high speeds in an electric field.

"The Keldysh center specialists have successfully conducted firing tests of the new ion engine ID-200 KR with the capacity of up to 3 kilowatts and a specific impulse of up to 4,500 seconds," the statement said.

According to Roscosmos, the engine is equipped with carbon-composite ion optics with enhanced mechanical properties. As part of the electric propulsion system, it is planned to be used on prospective geostationary spacecraft.