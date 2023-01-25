Roscosmos Ex-CEO Rogozin Says His Group Helps Developers Test Military Hardware in Ukraine

Former Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik on Tuesday that his Tsar's Wolves center works to streamline the testing of weapons and equipment in real combat conditions in Ukraine for private companies and military developers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Former Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik on Tuesday that his Tsar's Wolves center works to streamline the testing of weapons and equipment in real combat conditions in Ukraine for private companies and military developers.

"In essence, the Tsar's Wolves technical and scientific center gives opportunities to private developers and groups of enthusiastic developers from different state companies who are ready to present their inventions. We are giving them the shortest way to the frontline to conduct field fighting tests for what they are developing," Rogozin said.

According to Rogozin, developers can use these tests to improve their new weapons and military equipment, including riflescopes, drones and guided air ammunition.

In November, Rogozin told Sputnik that he was heading the Tsar's Wolves inspection group, consisting of "experienced military advisers and experts with rich military experience," to provide military assistance to Russian troops in Donbas.

In late December, the hotel where Rogozin and a group of Russian military advisers were staying in Donetsk came under fire. The ex-space agency head was wounded in the spine by a shell fragment, while one of the military advisers was killed.