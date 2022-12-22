Roscosmos Ex-CEO Rogozin Wounded in Donetsk Hotel Shelling - Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Russian state space corporation Roscosmos ex-CEO Dmitry Rogozin was wounded in the back when the hotel he and a group of military advisers had been living in came under fire in Donetsk, his life is out of danger, Rogozin's aide told RIA Novosti.

"A hotel on the outskirts of Donetsk, in which a group of military advisers, including Dmitry Rogozin, had been living in recent months, was shelled... Dmitry Rogozin himself was wounded in the back, he was hospitalized. There is no threat to his life," the aide said.

He said people accompanying Rogozin received injuries of varying severity.

The aide said the strikes were delivered with precision-guided munitions, presumably from a 155-millimeter Caesar self-propelled artillery system.