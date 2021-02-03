Roscosmos Executive Says There is 'Nothing Tragic' About SpaceX Starship Crash Prototype

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) A senior Roscosmos executive said on Wednesday that there was indeed nothing tragic about SpaceX's crashed Starship SN9 prototype.

On Tuesday, SpaceX's prototype rocket crashed and burned while attempting to land in the Texas outback, the second time the test flight of this prototype rocket has ended in an explosion.

Alexander Bloshenko, Executive Director of Prospective Programs at Roscosmos, said that this does not mean the test was a failure for the heavy-lift rocket.

"What is happening with [Spacex] colleagues regarding testing and in general is just an experimental process that is acceptable to them, there is nothing catastrophic about this. Any designer should have such a reasonable right to make mistakes and test their hypotheses," Bloshenko said in a commentary to state broadcaster Rossiya 24.

The official went on to say that according to SpaceX's matrix of values, they can afford the destruction of large amounts of material to obtain data.

"The colleagues now are apparently focusing on a large number of experiments in order to obtain the required amount of data that cannot be unambiguously calculated in advance. The fact that such a substantial amount of material equipment is destroyed in the process, well, it fits into their financial model," Bloshenko said.

He emphasized that from the scientific point of view, this was a rather sound and acceptable process of experimentation.

The prototype, which is modeled to be able to carry tonnes of cargo to the Moon and Mars, successfully blasted off and reached a height of 6.2 miles as planned. Upon its descent, the Starship was flipped and rolled over to test its maneuverability and stability. In the final seconds of its descent, the rocket was unable to flip vertically and stabilize using its landing blast engines and went tumbling in a ball of fire.