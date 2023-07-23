Roscosmos Expects International Rules of Space Traffic to Be Adopted Within 5 Years

HARTEBEESTHOEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) International rules regulating how countries launch orbital satellites and control their movements to avoid incidents on the orbit may be adopted within the next five years, Roscosmos executive director Aleksandr Bloshenko said on Sunday.

"One can assume that within five years international rules for space traffic, similar to air traffic, will be developed," Bloshensko said during a visit to South Africa.

Plans by spacefaring nations indicate that by 2030, the number of satellites in the Earth's orbit will exceed 100,000, Bloshenko said. The opinion that "space is big and there's room for everyone" is hardly valid because "overpopulation" of attractive orbits will soon lead to dangerous situations, he added.