UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Experts On Earth Lower Temperature Aboard Soyuz Spacecraft Amid Leak

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Roscosmos Experts on Earth Lower Temperature Aboard Soyuz Spacecraft Amid Leak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Specialists of Russian space agency Roscosmos managed to lower the temperature aboard the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, docked at the International Space Station (ISS), after a suspected meteorite damaged its hull and caused the cooling system to depressurize.

 

"The temperature aboard the manned Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft has been going down thanks to specialists of the Flight Control Center located near Moscow. It is within the required range," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The leak will be inspected using cameras on the Special Multipurpose Dexterous Manipulator, a robotic hand installed on the US space station module, the Russian space agency said. The results will be sent to the Earth on Monday morning.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

15 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

15 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

15 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.