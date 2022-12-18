Roscosmos Experts on Earth Lower Temperature Aboard Soyuz Spacecraft Amid Leak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Specialists of Russian space agency Roscosmos managed to lower the temperature aboard the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, docked at the International Space Station (ISS), after a suspected meteorite damaged its hull and caused the cooling system to depressurize.

"The temperature aboard the manned Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft has been going down thanks to specialists of the Flight Control Center located near Moscow. It is within the required range," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The leak will be inspected using cameras on the Special Multipurpose Dexterous Manipulator, a robotic hand installed on the US space station module, the Russian space agency said. The results will be sent to the Earth on Monday morning.