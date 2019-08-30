UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Head Agrees Over Inevitability Of Space Militarization As US Sets Up Space Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, commented on US President Donald Trump's statement that space is becoming the next "warfighting domain," saying that everything headed in that direction.

Trump made this statement on Thursday, as he announced the establishment of the United States Space Command, the sixth branch of the US military, saying it would defend the country's interests in space.

"Slowly but steadily [we are] moving to this. In Roscosmos, no one has illusions about this. Everyone is busy," Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

The Russian military has said that by creating the space command, the United States is also creating preconditions for militarizing space. Russia has vowed to respond to these actions in kind.

