Roscosmos Head Invites BRICS to Jointly Create Space Warning System

HERMANUS (SOUTH AFRICA) (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, on Monday invited the BRICS countries to jointly develop a warning system about dangerous situations in near-Earth space called "Milky Way."

"We would like to propose to jointly implement this project (Milky Way warning system) within BRICS by coordinating our organizational, technical and financial resources while creating such a system," Borisov said at a meeting of the joint committee on space cooperation of the BRICS countries.

The rapid development of space technologies and the rise of space powers has led to a significant increase in the density of satellite constellations, he added. Under these conditions, the development of common space traffic rules for all countries and detailed analysis of the situation in near-Earth space are extremely relevant, Borisov said.

"The creation of the Milky Way system involves the deployment of its network of observation stations across Earth, which implies great international cooperation both during its creation and during its further operation," Borisov said.

Borisov also highlighted the importance of the creation of the BRICS Development Bank, which should become the driving force behind the organization's large-scale joint space projects.

He recalled that work is already underway to create a BRICS remote sensing satellite constellation, which will expand the capabilities of each member of the group to solve global climate change issues, reduce the consequences of natural disasters, protect the environment and support sustainable socioeconomic development.

Borisov also offered the BRICS countries to create a separate specialized module for the Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS).

"I would like to invite BRICS partners to consider participation in this project and, by joining forces, to create a full-fledged module that, being part of the ROSS, would allow the BRICS countries to use the possibilities of low Earth orbit to implement their national space programs," the Roscosmos head said.

BRICS unites the world's largest emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.