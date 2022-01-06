UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Head Says Baikonur Cosmodrome's Security Strengthened Amid Rallies In Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Russian forces have strengthened armed protection over the Baikonur Cosmodrome's key objects amid rallies in Kazakhstan, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Head Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

"The operational headquarters established under the Baikonur administration fully controls the situation in the city. The armed protection of the cosmodrome's key objects was strengthened," Rogozin posted on Telegram channel.

Rogozin added that the situation at the Baikonur Cosmodrome is calm as "Roscosmos' branches, law enforcement bodies, city services and organizations are working in the routine mode."

The Baikonur Cosmodrome, located in Kazakhstan, is the first and the largest acting spaceport constructed by the Soviet Union.

After the collapse of the USSR, the spaceport has been leased to Russia by Kazakhstan until 2050. The Baikonur Cosmodrome is the main base of operations for Russia for testing and launching spacecrafts. It is jointly managed by Roscosmos and the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Protests in the oil-producing Mangystau region of Kazakhstan originated in the initial days of 2022 after a twofold increase in liquefied gas prices went into force on January 1. Despite the government's attempts to resolve the issue, the protests turned into violent clashes with law enforcement officers, and activists were storming government buildings and media offices in Kazakhstan's biggest city of Almaty. Rallies spread to other regions of the republic.

