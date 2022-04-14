Roscosmos Head Says Discussed With Putin Creation of Combat Missile Systems

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Russian state space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday that he discussed the creation of combat missile systems and intercontinental ballistic missiles during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin this week.

"The conversation concerned, first of all, those works, development work that Roscosmos is currently conducting ... to create the most modern ... combat missile systems and intercontinental ballistic missiles," Rogozin said on air of Russia's Channel One.