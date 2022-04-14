UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Head Says Discussed With Putin Creation Of Combat Missile Systems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Roscosmos Head Says Discussed With Putin Creation of Combat Missile Systems

Russian state space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday that he discussed the creation of combat missile systems and intercontinental ballistic missiles during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Russian state space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday that he discussed the creation of combat missile systems and intercontinental ballistic missiles during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin this week.

"The conversation concerned, first of all, those works, development work that Roscosmos is currently conducting ... to create the most modern ... combat missile systems and intercontinental ballistic missiles," Rogozin said on air of Russia's Channel One.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

DG ISPR's press conference clears many things: Sha ..

DG ISPR's press conference clears many things: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

56 seconds ago
 Harris Calls Israeli President on Terror Attacks, ..

Harris Calls Israeli President on Terror Attacks, Reaffirms US Support - White H ..

58 seconds ago
 Rain-thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upp ..

Rain-thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, Kashmir, GB

59 seconds ago
 DIG takes notice of molestation, murder of student ..

DIG takes notice of molestation, murder of student

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister condemns terrorist attack in N Wazi ..

Prime Minister condemns terrorist attack in N Waziristan

1 minute ago
 Profiteers fined for overpricing

Profiteers fined for overpricing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.