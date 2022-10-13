Roscosmos' Head Says Russia May Launch Several Satellites for Foreign Customers in 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia may launch several satellites for foreign customers from friendly countries in 2023, Roscosmos Head Yuri Borisov said on Thursday.

"I think that there will be a few launches next year," Borisov told journalists when asked by a Sputnik correspondent which satellites built in Russia for foreign customers will be launched in the near future.

However, Borisov did not name specific countries, citing commercial confidentiality.