Roscosmos Head Says Will Ask NASA, Biden To Calm Down Those Who Impose Sanctions On Russia

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:30 AM

Roscosmos Head Says Will Ask NASA, Biden to Calm Down Those Who Impose Sanctions on Russia

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, told Sputnik that he would ask NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to speak with US President Joe Biden about calming down those US politicians, who seek sanctions against Russia.

"Several months ago, I wrote a letter to the US Department of Commerce, I have not received a response yet. I will submit a copy of the letter to Mr.

Nelson, will ask him to meet President Joe Biden so that they will together give necessary instructions to the US fighters for sanctions in order to calm down them," Rogozin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021).

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.

