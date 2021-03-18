UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Head's Adviser Safronov Remains In Custody Awaiting Trial - Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Roscosmos Head's Adviser Safronov Remains in Custody Awaiting Trial - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Moscow city court affirmed the decision to extend by two months the arrest of Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of Russia's state-run space corporation Roscosmos, who is accused of passing military secrets to a NATO country, the court told Sputnik.

On March 2, Moscow's Lefortovo Court granted the prosecutor's motion and agreed to prolong the detention of Safronov for two months, until May 7. The defense team demanded his release.

"The court dismissed the appeals and affirmed the previous ruling as legal and reasonable," the court said.

The inquiry into Safronov's treason case may wrap in summer, his lawyer Ivan Pavlov told Sputnik in beginning of March.

Former journalist and adviser to the head of Russia's space agency, Safronov was arrested on July 7, 2020.

According to his defense team, the FSB security agency suspects Safronov has been sharing classified data on Russian arms export to Africa with the Czech intelligence, which passed it on to the US. Safronov denies all accusations.

Roscosmos insists that the alleged leak is not in any way related to Safronov's advisory role in the agency. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the case had nothing to do with journalism either.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, stated that Safronov's case was not politically motivated and that the leak was a confirmed fact, whether it was intentional or not.

Related Topics

Africa NATO Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin March May July 2020 All Court

Recent Stories

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

17 minutes ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

22 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador to Egypt meets Pope Tawadros

37 minutes ago

Emirati-Polish Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

37 minutes ago

OIC and Guinea Hold Workshop on Inclusion and Empo ..

46 minutes ago

We will continue to help build the bright future o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.