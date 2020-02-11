UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Intends To Discuss Deep Space Flights With NASA Before April Launch - Rogozin

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

Roscosmos Intends to Discuss Deep Space Flights With NASA Before April Launch - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Russian space agency Roscosmos intends to hold talks with NASA in the spring on joint exploration of deep space, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday.

"Before the manned launch in April, we plan to hold talks with US colleagues on cooperation in deep space exploration," Rogozin said on Twitter.

The next expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) will be launched from Baikonur cosmodrome on April 9. Russian cosmonauts Nikolai Tikhonov and Andrei Babkin and NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy will participate in the mission. Currently, ISS crew includes Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and US astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir, who will return to Earth on April 17.

