Roscosmos Interacts With SpaceX Through NASA, Values Any Cooperation - Cosmonaut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 12:20 PM

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Russian space agency Roscosmos maintains contact with SpaceX through NASA and supports any international cooperation that can help countries achieve common goals, Russian cosmonaut and Crew-6 mission specialist Andrey Fedyaev told Sputnik.

"As far as I know, we don't have such direct interaction with SpaceX. We interact with SpaceX through NASA, but in any case, I think relations of any kind between different countries should always be strengthened in order to come together to some common goal that they set for themselves," Fedyaev said, when asked whether he would like to see deeper cooperation between Roscosmos and SpaceX.

Fedyaev will be part of the four-man team that will be aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-6 mission due to launch on February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX's Crew-6 is to be the sixth crewed operational NASA Commercial Crew flight of a Crew Dragon spacecraft, and the tenth overall crewed orbital flight.

The other members of the crew are NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg as well as UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi.

In July 2022, Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on integrated flights to the ISS.

On Wednesday, Bowen said that NASA would like to continue cross-flight spaceflights with Roscosmos in the future, calling them an advantage to both space programs.

