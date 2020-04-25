Roscosmos Launches Special 'Victory' Rocket With Progress MS-14 Cargo Spacecraft to ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation launched on Saturday a special Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket ("Victory" rocket) - decorated to commemorate the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany - with the Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), the corporation's broadcast showed.

The rocket is decorated with images of the ribbon of Saint George, Soviet World War II medals, and the logo of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

The rocket was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 01:51 GMT, while the docking to the ISS is scheduled for 05:12 GMT.