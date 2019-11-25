UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos May Delay Progress MS-13 Cargo Spacecraft ISS Launch Due To Revealed Problems

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:40 PM

Roscosmos May Delay Progress MS-13 Cargo Spacecraft ISS Launch Due to Revealed Problems

Technical problems have been revealed in Russia's Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft, scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on December 1, and although they have already been rectified, the date of the launch remains uncertain, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Technical problems have been revealed in Russia's Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft, scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on December 1, and although they have already been rectified, the date of the launch remains uncertain, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik on Monday.

"Critical observations have been made during works at the Baikonur spaceport on preparing the launch of the Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft within the 74th ISS supply mission.

As of now, the problems have been eliminated, and all the on-board systems are being checked," Roscosmos said.

Roscosmos also pledged to announce the date of the launch later.

The Progress MS-13 spacecraft is expected to deliver various cargo to the ISS, including New Year gifts for astronauts.

The launch was initially planned for December 6, but then rescheduled to December 1 at NASA's request not to hinder the docking of the US Dragon cargo spacecraft, also scheduled for December 6.

Related Topics

Russia Progress December All

Recent Stories

Ali Bangash Clinches Title Of 13Th Chief Of The Na ..

6 minutes ago

UN slams grenade attack on UN vehicle in Kabul tha ..

1 minute ago

Bank of Korea (BOK) likely to trim growth outlook ..

10 minutes ago

Sleep deprivation 'triples the number of lapses in ..

7 minutes ago

Govt lauded for controlling external deficit

7 minutes ago

Govt determined to switch 30% of all new vehicles ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.