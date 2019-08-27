Roscosmos Names 3 Stages of Russian Lunar Program: Sortie, Outpost and Base

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Russian state space corporation Roscosmos announced the Names of three stages of the Russian lunar program: Vylazka (Sortie), Forpost (Outpost) and Baza (Base), a document published on the public procurement website revealed.

In November 2018, Roscosmos and the Russian academy of Sciences started to discuss the program of manned spaceflights to the Moon until 2040. The concept of the program is going to be presented to the national leadership by late fall.