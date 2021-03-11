UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos, NASA In Contradiction Over Next ISS Commander - Officials

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) NASA and Roscosmos diverged on information concerning the next commander of the International Space Station.

Russian astronaut Sergey Ryzhikov is currently the ISS' 64th expedition head, commanding Russia's Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, NASA's Kathleen Rubins, Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Japanese national Soichi Noguchi. On April 9, Roscosmos' Oleg Novitskiy, Petr Dubrov and NASA's Mark Vande Hei will arrive at the station by spaceship Soyuz MS-17.

NASA's press office told Sputnik that after Soyuz MS-17 dispatches from the ISS on April 17 with Ryzhikov, Kud-Sverchkov and Rubins on board, Walker will become the 65th expedition commander. When she leaves the station on the board of the Crew Dragon spaceship in late April, Japan's Akihiko Hoshide, arriving in the ISS on April 23, will assume commander responsibilities.

However, according to the Roscosmos website, Novitskiy will be the commander of the next expedition.

