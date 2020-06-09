Roscosmos, NASA, Other Space Agencies to Discuss Lunar Exploration Cooperation on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Dmitry Rogozin, the director general of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, will hold a video conference on Tuesday with the heads of the space agencies of the United States, Canada, Japan and Europe to discuss cooperation on lunar exploration.

The participants are also expected to discuss the countries' contribution to the proposed Artemis Accords, an international pact for Moon exploration.

In addition, the agenda includes issues related to the countries' cooperation on the International Space Station.