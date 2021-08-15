UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Not Accusing US Astronaut Serena Aunon‘Chancellor Of Drilling Hole In ISS - CEO

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 08:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021)   The Russian state space corporation Roscosmos is not accusing US astronaut Serena Aunon‘Chancellor of drilling a hole in the Russian Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station, but rules out that the microfracture was made on the Earth, CEO Dmitry Rogozin said.

Russia's TASS recently published a story, citing an unnamed source in Roscosmos, that claimed Aunon-Chancellor had an emotional breakdown in space and she made a microfracture in the Russian spacecraft to return early during a mission in 2018. NASA has strongly refuted the reports.

"Nobody has accused her [Aunon‘Chancellor] ... Roscosmos accuses nobody. We do not want difficulties for our cooperation," Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

"As a result of a thorough investigation, we have ruled out that the hole was made on the Earth," the Roscosmos CEO also said.

