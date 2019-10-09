UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Patents Spacecraft Capable Of Disguising In Vicinity Of Spy Satellites

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:23 PM

Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos has received a patent for a spacecraft capable of changing its shape when a foreign spy satellite approaches, фccording to a document attached to the patent registered in the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent)

"The invention provides the opportunity to reduce the visibility of the spacecraft by changing the area of the reflective surface of the solar panel," the document said.

When a spy satellite moves to a safe distance, the solar panels of the spacecraft take the initial shape.

"Thus, the technical feasibility and practical significance of these solar panels are beyond all questions," the authors of the patent said.

Inspector satellites are the spacecraft that can follow the orbit, conducting an external inspection of other spacecraft from the smallest possible distance, including no-contact technical diagnostics, wiretapping and interception of information from other satellites.

