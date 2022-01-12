Roscosmos Plane That Can Be Used for Evacuation to Arrive at Baikonur on Wednesday

An airplane belonging to Russian space agency Roscosmos will arrive on Wednesday at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, providing those willing an opportunity to be evacuated to Russia following a spate of recent protests that rattled the country, Baikonur city administration said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) An airplane belonging to Russian space agency Roscosmos will arrive on Wednesday at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, providing those willing an opportunity to be evacuated to Russia following a spate of recent protests that rattled the country, Baikonur city administration said.

"On January 12, an aircraft carrying (Russia's) RSC Energia specialists is scheduled to arrive, and everybody wishing to fly to Russia will be able to do so," the statement said.

From January 7-19, Baikonur spaceport, leased to Russia until 2050, declared higher alert level in the wake of the mass protests, introducing temporary restrictions to traffic at night and the sale of alcohol.

Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said earlier that a peaceful situation was maintained in Baikonur in the course of the unrest in Kazakhstan.

Roscosmos organized two of three flights enabling people to leave the city of Baikonur amid the recent protests.

Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in January when residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the west of the country demonstrated against a twofold increase in prices for liquefied gas. The protests later spread to other cities, including Almaty, the republic's largest city. In response, the authorities declared a state of emergency across the country until January 19, launched a counter-terrorism operation and invited peacekeepers.