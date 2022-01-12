UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Plane That Can Be Used For Evacuation To Arrive At Baikonur On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 11:53 AM

Roscosmos Plane That Can Be Used for Evacuation to Arrive at Baikonur on Wednesday

An airplane belonging to Russian space agency Roscosmos will arrive on Wednesday at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, providing those willing an opportunity to be evacuated to Russia following a spate of recent protests that rattled the country, Baikonur city administration said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) An airplane belonging to Russian space agency Roscosmos will arrive on Wednesday at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, providing those willing an opportunity to be evacuated to Russia following a spate of recent protests that rattled the country, Baikonur city administration said.

"On January 12, an aircraft carrying (Russia's) RSC Energia specialists is scheduled to arrive, and everybody wishing to fly to Russia will be able to do so," the statement said.

From January 7-19, Baikonur spaceport, leased to Russia until 2050, declared higher alert level in the wake of the mass protests, introducing temporary restrictions to traffic at night and the sale of alcohol.

Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said earlier that a peaceful situation was maintained in Baikonur in the course of the unrest in Kazakhstan.

Roscosmos organized two of three flights enabling people to leave the city of Baikonur amid the recent protests.

Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in January when residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the west of the country demonstrated against a twofold increase in prices for liquefied gas. The protests later spread to other cities, including Almaty, the republic's largest city. In response, the authorities declared a state of emergency across the country until January 19, launched a counter-terrorism operation and invited peacekeepers.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Sale Alert Almaty Kazakhstan January Gas

Recent Stories

Police exonerates Test cricketer Yasir Shah of rap ..

Police exonerates Test cricketer Yasir Shah of rape charges

8 seconds ago
 KP Govt constitutes 18,364 mobile teams for anti-p ..

KP Govt constitutes 18,364 mobile teams for anti-polio vaccination campaign

6 minutes ago
 PM Imran to launch National Security Policy on Fri ..

PM Imran to launch National Security Policy on Friday

22 minutes ago
 Djokovic admits 'errors' as he fights to avoid Aus ..

Djokovic admits 'errors' as he fights to avoid Australian deportation

19 minutes ago
 Usman Mirza, GT Road rape, Jatoi cases big challen ..

Usman Mirza, GT Road rape, Jatoi cases big challenges for judicial system: Fawad ..

19 minutes ago
 COAS emphasizes mission oriented training to comba ..

COAS emphasizes mission oriented training to combat emerging threats, challenges

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.