- Home
- World
- News
- Roscosmos Plans to Involve New Countries, Space Agencies in Flights on Soyuz - Krikalev
Roscosmos Plans To Involve New Countries, Space Agencies In Flights On Soyuz - Krikalev
Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 12:10 AM
Roscosmos plans in the future to involve new countries and international space agencies the on Soyuz flights to space, Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said on Wednesday
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Roscosmos plans in the future to involve new countries and international space agencies the on Soyuz flights to space, Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said on Wednesday.
"In the future we are planning to get new new country, new programs, new agencies involved in (Soyuz) spaceflights," Krikalev said during a press conference.