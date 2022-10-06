UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Plans To Involve New Countries, Space Agencies In Flights On Soyuz - Krikalev

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Roscosmos Plans to Involve New Countries, Space Agencies in Flights on Soyuz - Krikalev

Roscosmos plans in the future to involve new countries and international space agencies the on Soyuz flights to space, Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said on Wednesday

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Roscosmos plans in the future to involve new countries and international space agencies the on Soyuz flights to space, Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said on Wednesday.

"In the future we are planning to get new new country, new programs, new agencies involved in (Soyuz) spaceflights," Krikalev said during a press conference.

Recent Stories

Oil prices climb as OPEC+ cuts output

Oil prices climb as OPEC+ cuts output

5 minutes ago
 India cannot suppress Kashmiris' struggle by the d ..

India cannot suppress Kashmiris' struggle by the dint of force: AJK PM

5 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Russian Statement on Security Guarante ..

UN Welcomes Russian Statement on Security Guarantees for Olenivka Mission - Spok ..

5 minutes ago
 "Chup Tazia" mourning procession peacefully culmin ..

"Chup Tazia" mourning procession peacefully culminated in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks US citizens' role in resolutio ..

AJK President seeks US citizens' role in resolution of Kashmir dispute, rehabili ..

5 minutes ago
 Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar Jaafari Beco ..

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar Jaafari Becomes Ambassador to Russia - Rep ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.