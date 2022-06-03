UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Plans To Reschedule Part Of 2023 Satellites Launch Plan For 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 07:07 PM

BAIKONUR COSMODROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Roscosmos may launch some of the satellites that were originally planned for 2023 as early as in 2022, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin told reporters.

"The fact is that we are now forming the completion of the work that we planned for next year in order to launch these spacecraft by the end of the year," he said at a press conference after the Progress MS-20 cargo spacecraft docked with the ISS.

He specified that, five launches would take place from the Vostochny spaceport, and from 15 to 20 vehicles could be launched from other cosmodromes, including Baikonur.

