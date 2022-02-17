UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Proposes Retrofitting Of Kourou Space Center To Launch Manned Soyuz Spacecraft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Roscosmos Proposes Retrofitting of Kourou Space Center to Launch Manned Soyuz Spacecraft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, on Thursday proposed retrofitting the launch complex of Russian Soyuz rockets in Kourou Space Center in French Guiana in order to carry out manned spaceflights on Soyuz MS rockets.

So far, Russia has carried out manned spaceflights only from Baikonur while launching only Russian rockets with satellites from the Kourou Space Center.

"I believe that at the moment it is important for Russia and Europe to find new areas for cooperation. One of such projects could be the retrofitting of the Soyuz launch complex in French Guiana for manned spaceflight," Rogozin wrote in his Telegram channel.

Using Russian Soyuz MS rockets would help European astronauts to reach the International Space Station on their own, Rogozin noted.

"This will save European taxpayers billions of Euros and provide European astronautics with the opportunity to quickly enter the club of space powers with all the competencies for manned flights," Rogozin added.

Rogozin's comments came as a reaction to a manifesto by the international Association of Space Explorers that was published on Wednesday. It states that Europe must develop its own manned spacecraft and inaction would further impact European industrial competitiveness, and taxpayers' money would be used to advance industrial competitors from other countries.

Europe is still at the forefront of many space endeavors, such as Earth observation, navigation, and space science, the manifesto noted but added that Europe lags behind in strategic domains of space transportation and exploration.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Kourou Money All From Billion Satellites

Recent Stories

Training Session on Digital Diplomacy

Training Session on Digital Diplomacy

36 minutes ago
 'No basis': Beijing dismisses US's WTO criticism

'No basis': Beijing dismisses US's WTO criticism

16 minutes ago
 Gunmen kill eight traders, 51 cows in Nigerian mar ..

Gunmen kill eight traders, 51 cows in Nigerian market

16 minutes ago
 Storm halts rail, air travel in Germany

Storm halts rail, air travel in Germany

16 minutes ago
 Over 50,000 saplings of trees to be planted: Admin ..

Over 50,000 saplings of trees to be planted: Administrator Sukkur

18 minutes ago
 AIOU's Matric/FA exams to begin from March 1

AIOU's Matric/FA exams to begin from March 1

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>