Roscosmos Puts Employees Returned From Kourou Spaceport Under Quarantine Due To COVID-19

Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:04 PM

All employees of the Russian rocket industrial sector who returned from the Kourou spaceport in Latin America are being put under quarantine for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the press service of Russian state space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) All employees of the Russian rocket industrial sector who returned from the Kourou spaceport in Latin America are being put under quarantine for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the press service of Russian state space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Monday.

Around 300 Russian experts, who were conducting work at the launching complex of the Soyuz-ST carrier rocket at the space center in Guiana, were brought back home, as all operations at Kourou were suspended due to COVID-19.

"In accordance with the decree of the head of Rospotrebnadzor [the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing], all employees arriving from Guiana will undergo two-week isolation," the press service said.

So far, Russia has registered over 400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

