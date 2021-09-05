UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Ready To Continue Cooperation With US On RD-180 Rocket Engine Supplies - Rogozin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 04:50 AM

Roscosmos Ready to Continue Cooperation With US on RD-180 Rocket Engine Supplies - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, is ready to continue supplying RD-180 rocket engines to the United States if needed, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said.

"They have a substantial stock of our RD-180 engines to support the launches of their rockets, including those under the Boeing manned program.

If they suddenly decide to purchase more, they are welcome to contact us, we will be glad to cooperate," Rogozin wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

Russia delivered the last batch of six RD-180 rocket engines to the United States in April.

Rogozin said that Roscosmos is now cooperating with the US on the RD-181 type engines. The RD-181 is used to power the first stage of the US Antares rocket.

In July, the Russian government allowed Roscosmos to negotiate the supply of RD-181M engines to the US.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook United States April July Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones

5 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident wit ..

Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident with journalist

4 hours ago
 33 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

33 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 'High time' for new EU migration policy: commissio ..

'High time' for new EU migration policy: commissioner

4 hours ago
 Malan ton helps South Africa level ODI series

Malan ton helps South Africa level ODI series

4 hours ago
 &#039;Doctors Without Borders&#039; organises info ..

&#039;Doctors Without Borders&#039; organises informative workshop on enhancing ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.