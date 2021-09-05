Roscosmos Ready to Continue Cooperation With US on RD-180 Rocket Engine Supplies - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, is ready to continue supplying RD-180 rocket engines to the United States if needed, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said.

"They have a substantial stock of our RD-180 engines to support the launches of their rockets, including those under the Boeing manned program.

If they suddenly decide to purchase more, they are welcome to contact us, we will be glad to cooperate," Rogozin wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

Russia delivered the last batch of six RD-180 rocket engines to the United States in April.

Rogozin said that Roscosmos is now cooperating with the US on the RD-181 type engines. The RD-181 is used to power the first stage of the US Antares rocket.

In July, the Russian government allowed Roscosmos to negotiate the supply of RD-181M engines to the US.