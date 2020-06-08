UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Receives Over 1,400 Applications In Cosmonaut Selection Contest Since Last June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russia's state-owned Roscosmos space corporation has finished accepting applications for participation in an open competition to select candidate cosmonauts, the company's press service told Sputnik, adding that a total of 1,404 applications were submitted since June 3, 2019.

The press service noted that against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that applicants who submitted an incomplete set of documents for the competition before June 1, 2020, would be able to provide missing papers by the end of the month.

A total of 28 candidates, including three women, have been invited to the face-to-face stage so far.

The next stage of the contest will last until June 30.

