Roscosmos Refutes Claims About Emergency During Soyuz MS-11 Landing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos said on Tuesday that claims about an emergency during the Soyuz MS-11 return to Earth and the spacecraft switching to the backup fuel manifold had nothing to do with the reality.

Earlier in the day, the descent capsule with the Soyuz MS-11 crew landed in Kazakhstan. During the broadcast on the NASA website, a commentator said that after spacecraft's maneuver to descend from the orbit, the main fuel manifold (a set of fuel tanks with pumps) of the vehicle's propulsion system had failed, with the spacecraft automatically switching to the backup manifold and not putting the crew at risk.

"According to the results of the analysis of telemetry information, during the landing of the crew of the manned space vehicle, all onboard systems and units of the spacecraft (including the combined propulsion system) were functioning normally, in strict accordance with the flight program," the company said.

Roscosmos specified that the backup fuel manifold had been prepared for use (in case a need for it would arise) after all the tasks of the crew's landing had been successfully carried out.

"Thus, the messages spread in some media about 'emergency situations' during the landing are unreliable," the company added.

The crew, which includes Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Canada's David Saint-Jacques, returned to Earth after seven months of work at the International Space Station.