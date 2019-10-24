Roscosmos Reschedules Progress Cargo Spacecraft ISS Launch to December 1 - NASA

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos has rescheduled the launch of Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) to December 1 from the initially planned December 6 at NASA request, NASA said on Thursday.

An official NASA representative told Sputnik earlier in the month that NASA had asked Roscosmos to reschedule the launch in order not to hinder the docking of US Dragon cargo spacecraft, scheduled for December 6 as well.

According to NASA website, Progress MS-13 will be launched from the Baikonur spaceport by a Soyuz-2.1a carrier on December 1, at 2.29 p.m. Moscow time (11:29 GMT) and is expected to dock to the ISS on December 3, at 4.41 p.m. Moscow time.

Meanwhile, the Dragon spacecraft, produced by Elon Musk's SpaceX, is expected to be launched on December 4, at 8.48 p.m. Moscow time and to dock to the ISS on December 6.