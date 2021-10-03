UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Says Decision On Discontinuing Use Of Proton-M Rockets After 2025 Final

Sun 03rd October 2021 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Russian space agency Roscosmos does not plan to put forward any initiatives on extending the use of the Proton-M carrier rocket beyond 2025, Roscosmos Deputy Director General for International Cooperation Sergey Saveliev told Sputnik.

"We have an agreement with Kazakhstan that we will operate the Proton until 2025. Both commercial and Federal launches are planned before this date.

We have discussed the issue of continuing to operate the Protons more than once, but nonetheless, it's a rocket with harmful fuel ... We do not plan to bring up this issue again," Saveliev said.

According to Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin, the production of Proton-M carriers should end this year, while the operation of the rockets should wrap up by 2025.

A total of up to five launches of Proton-M rockets had been planned for 2021-2022.

