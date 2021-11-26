Roscosmos Says Discussing With NASA Possible Docking of Crew Dragon With Prichal Module

KOROLYOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) US manned spacecraft Crew Dragon will be able to dock to Russia's ISS module Prichal, NASA and Roscosmos are discussing this, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told reporters on Friday.

"At the moment, NASA and Roscosmos have begun negotiations on the harmonization of technical standards," he said after the module's docking with the station.

Rogozin specified that the docking interface, that is, a special adapter, would be required for US spacecraft.

The Progress M-UM cargo spacecraft with the Prichal node module docked to the International Space Station at 15:19 GMT on November 26 after a two-day flight.